BWSSB must expedite new drainage work, says zonal commissioner

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) East Zone Commissioner Snehal R directed the officials of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to undertake immediate construction of a new drainage system on 12th Main Road and Cross Road in HAL 2nd Stage. Residents raised concerns regarding the existing drainage system, which was built nearly 50 years ago and is now in a dilapidated condition.

Due to its frequent blockages, wastewater is overflowing onto the roads. The Commissioner warned the officials that a penalty of Rs 1 lakh would be imposed in case of non-compliance against concerned officials.

Responding to complaints from the OMBR Layout regarding improper solid waste management and unauthorised constructions, the Commissioner directed the concerned officials to clean the accumulated waste along the roadside and initiate action to remove unauthorised buildings.

With regard to a complaint on an unauthorised borewell dug in the middle of the road in HRBR 1st block and the construction of an illegal ramp by Sairam Apartments Snehal instructed officials to seal the borewell and remove the ramp immediately.

The Commissioner also directed officials to ensure better upkeep of Coles Park. A total of 22 grievances were received during the public interaction programme in the East Zone today. She asked to solve all the issues within the stipulated time.