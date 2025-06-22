Cow’s udder cut following a family dispute at Sulivara village in South Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A rivalry between two families resulted in the death of a cow after a man allegedly cut its udder at Sulivara village in South Bengaluru district (Ramanagara).

The jurisdictional Tavarekere police said that based on a complaint by Mari Basavayya, owner of the cow, a case has been registered against the accused Gurusiddappa under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other Sections of BNS.

Gurusiddappa is suspected of cutting the udder of the cow. Passersby, who noticed the bleeding cow, alerted its owner and a veterinarian. Despite treatment, the cow died on Friday afternoon. Further action will be taken based on the autopsy report, the police said.

The police said there are claims that a fight between two cows might have caused the injury. The exact reason for the death will be known after receiving the autopsy report.

According to the complaint, Gurusiddappa allegedly cut the cow’s udder after it entered his field.

In January, a man from Bihar allegedly injured the udders of three cows in Vinayaka Nagar in Cottonpet police limits in the city.