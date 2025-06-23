Prolonged earphone use causes skin rashes, fungal infections in ear

BENGALURU: While many remain unaware of the risks, doctors are linking prolonged earphone use to a rise in ear syndromes, which are resulting in skin allergies from earphone material and fungal infections affecting the ear. These conditions, once considered rare, are now becoming commonplace as people across age groups use earphones for extended periods.

ENT clinics are reporting cases of earphone-induced contact dermatitis (allergic reaction to the rubber, plastic, and metal parts of the earphones) leading to itching, redness, or flaking in and around the ear, along with fungal otitis -- a fungal infection triggered by sweat and moisture getting trapped inside the ear canal — especially when earphones are worn, without ventilation.

Dr Jyotirmay S Hegde, HOD and Lead Consultant ENT at Aster Whitefield Hospital, said Earphone-Induced Contact Dermatitis is a type of skin allergy or irritation that occurs when ears react to the material in earphones and earbuds. The condition affects the skin, either inside the ear canal or around the outer ear.

“When one wears earphones for a long time, the material in them can irritate the skin. Some earphones are made of rubber, plastic, silicone, or even metals like nickel, which can cause allergic reactions. These materials, when mixed with heat, sweat, and friction from long hours of use, can trigger a skin reactions,” he added.

Dr Hedge stressed, what makes this condition tricky is that many people do not realise it is caused by their earphones, instead assuming it as just dry skin, and they continue using earphones. Also, using random creams without a proper check can lead to infection, he said. Highlighting another dangerous syndrome - Fungal Otitis, Dr HK Susheen Dutt, Senior Consultant ENT, Neck, and Skullbase Surgeon at Fortis Hospital, explained that this condition mostly affects the part of the ear that leads from the outer ear to the eardrum.

“Unlike a typical ear infection caused by bacteria, this is caused by fungal growth — conditions that happens when people wear headphones for long hours. The infection can develop when the ear remains moist for a long time. Using unclean or shared earphones can also introduce fungus,” Dr Dutt said, adding that when people frequently clean their ears with cotton buds or objects, they may remove the protective layer of earwax.

People with fungal otitis usually experience symptoms like itching. There may also be a watery or thick discharge from ear, which can appear white, yellow, green, or even black.