Woman ends life with eight-year old daughter over property dispute in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman tied her eight-year-old daughter to her back and ended their lives by jumping into an agricultural pond. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Bengaluru, under the Vishwanathapura police station limits, around 3 am on Saturday.

The deceased are Mala (30), a homemaker, and her younger daughter Anushree (8), a Class 2 student at a private school. Mala is survived by her husband and daughter aged 10.

Investigations revealed that the woman took the extreme step following a property dispute at home. Her husband had transferred 10 guntas of land to a relative after a discussion with his mother and brother. Mala was upset that her husband made the transfer without informing her, leading to an argument, the police said.

The police said that on Saturday morning, the family members began searching for Mala and Anushree when they noticed the two were missing. They later found their bodies floating in the agricultural pond and alerted the police.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s family, a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS has been registered against her husband, police added.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support call Sneha Foundation 04424640050,

Tele Manas 14416 (available 24x7) or call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline 02225521111

which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.