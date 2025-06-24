After Dy CM DK Shivakumar’s no free-vending plan, hawkers to protest in Bengaluru today

BENGALURU: Thousands of street vendors from across Bengaluru will stage a major protest at Freedom Park on Tuesday, opposing what they describe as increasing threats to their livelihoods, rising harassment by civic officials, and years of government neglect.

Organised by the Karnataka Pragathipara Beedi Vyaparigala Sangha, the protest will include vendors from major market areas such as KR Market, Shivajinagar, Jayanagar, Vijayanagar, Yeshwanthpur, and Gandhi Bazaar.

The protest comes in response to recent statements by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who said that street vending in the city would soon be allowed only in designated vending zones or through mobile vending, and that vendors would be required to carry identity cards.

Vendors argue that this proposal violates the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, which protects their right to trade without such restrictions. Since the announcement, vendors say civic officials have intensified crackdowns, including frequent seizure of goods and eviction drives.