BBMP zonal commissioners monitor SC survey in city

BENGALURU: As part of the comprehensive survey of Scheduled Castes (SC), the BBMP teams are visiting households across all eight zones in the city, affixing verification stickers. This survey aims to collect scientific data on the representation of 101 communities listed under the Scheduled Castes.

The deadline for completion of the survey has been extended to June 30. To confirm participation in the survey, BBMP teams are actively involved in affixing stickers at the entrances of households.

As teams visit each household, they ensure the survey has been completed and then place a sticker on the front door or wall of the residence to indicate participation.

Zonal Commissioners and Joint Commissioners are visiting homes to monitor and supervise the process. So far, the BBMP has surveyed approximately 1.84 lakh SC households and 32 lakh general households through a workforce of nearly 11,000 enumerators. As a result, 6.72 lakh individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes have been identified. BBMP has appealed to those who have not yet participated to do so promptly.

At Mahadevapura, the largest Zone, Joint Commissioner K Dakshayini visited houses and pasted the stickers. “We paste stickers if the respondents say they belong to the SC communities and have been enumerated. In cases if the houses belonging to SC communities have been left out, the officials include the details in the mobile application of the social welfare department,” said Dakshayini.