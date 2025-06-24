Beautician, two other women molested in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old beautician was allegedly sexually harassed and attacked by a group of five men on Sunday evening at SRY Layout in Bannerghatta police station limits. The main accused also filed a counter-complaint against the woman’s associate, a gym trainer, for thrashing him. The gym trainer was arrested.

The woman had moved to SRY Layout just a week ago to undergo a beautician’s course. Around 4 pm Sunday, she was returning home when the accused solicited her. When she refused, one of the accused attacked her, and in self-defence, she kicked him. The entire incident was captured on a mobile and CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

The woman told the media that she did not know who the accused were, but later found out that they also reside in the same area.

“The men, who were under the influence of alcohol and some other substance, surrounded me and began making demands. They also started abusing me. One of them attacked and slapped me. After kicking the main accused, I ran to my house which was nearby. The accused followed me and started banging the gates and abusing me. When the neighbours came to my rescue, they were also targeted by the accused,” the woman added.