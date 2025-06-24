FIR filed against ex-union minister Anantkumar Hegde in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Dabaspet police registered an FIR against former Union minister Anantkumar Hegde, his gunman and driver for their alleged involvement in a road rage incident near Hale Nijagal on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.
A senior police officer said Hegde’s car allegedly overtook and stopped an SUV, in which a family was returning home from a function, near Hale Nijagal. The altercation began as the family’s car, driven by Saif Khan, allegedly did not give way to Hegde’s vehicle.
Hegde’s driver allegedly honked at Khan’s car two or three times, but Khan did not notice and continued driving. The driver then intercepted Khan’s SUV, after which both the driver and the gunman got out and allegedly assaulted Khan and his brother, the officer said. A video recorded by a member of Khan’s family from inside the car shows a man in an orange shirt confronting and assaulting Khan and his brother.
Khan told reporters that a few people accompanying the attackers instigated them by saying the man in the car was a “Muslim”. The police, however, did not confirm this and said the investigation is still on.
Another senior police officer said Khan lost two to three teeth in the assault. A case has been registered based on Khan’s complaint and family’s statement has been recorded.
The police questioned Hegde and his two associates at the office of the deputy superintendent of police in Nelamangala, the officer said, adding that the gunman and driver have been detained. As news of the former MP’s alleged involvement spread, a large crowd gathered at the police station.
The police have registered a case under Sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351(4) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of BNS.
Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba told reporters that Hegde, his driver, gunman, and four others have been named in the complaint. An update on arrests will be provided on Tuesday. Three have been detained, and the names of the accused will be revealed after the investigation, he added.
Every aspect will be examined, and the matter will be thoroughly investigated, he said. The family was travelling from Tumakuru to Bengaluru when the incident occurred, triggered by an overtaking attempt, he added.