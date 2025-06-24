FIR filed against ex-union minister Anantkumar Hegde in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Dabaspet police registered an FIR against former Union minister Anantkumar Hegde, his gunman and driver for their alleged involvement in a road rage incident near Hale Nijagal on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

A senior police officer said Hegde’s car allegedly overtook and stopped an SUV, in which a family was returning home from a function, near Hale Nijagal. The altercation began as the family’s car, driven by Saif Khan, allegedly did not give way to Hegde’s vehicle.

Hegde’s driver allegedly honked at Khan’s car two or three times, but Khan did not notice and continued driving. The driver then intercepted Khan’s SUV, after which both the driver and the gunman got out and allegedly assaulted Khan and his brother, the officer said. A video recorded by a member of Khan’s family from inside the car shows a man in an orange shirt confronting and assaulting Khan and his brother.

Khan told reporters that a few people accompanying the attackers instigated them by saying the man in the car was a “Muslim”. The police, however, did not confirm this and said the investigation is still on.