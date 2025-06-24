Industrialists highlight key concerns to KIADB CEO in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Industrialists from across Karnataka raised key concerns related to land, infrastructure, and industrial policy during an interactive meeting with Dr Mahesh M, CEO and Executive Member of the KIADB.

The session was organised by the FKCCI here on Monday. The major concerns pointed out by industrialists were, requirement for fully-equipped industrial estates with Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs), power substations, streetlights, police stations, and restaurants, pointing out the difficulties industries face due to missing infrastructure and poor coordination among departments.

Stressing the urgent need for improved infrastructure in industrial zones, FKCCI president MG Balakrishna said, “There is a pressing need to ensure land availability, accelerate allotments, and expand industrial corridors into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.” He also urged KIADB to implement the policy of reserving smaller plots of 5,000-10,000 sq ft for MSMEs, noting that execution has been lacking.

Mahesh clarified that while infrastructure costs limit plot sizes, KIADB will ensure at least 20% of plots are 10,000 sq ft or above in upcoming layouts. Further addressing the concern over the composition of the Special Investment Region committees, he assured, “We will raise the issue of increasing industry representation with the principal secretary and the minister for necessary amendments at the rule-making level.”

Addressing a query on property taxation, Mahesh explained that the KIADB, now empowered to collect property tax through a recent amendment, will reinvest 70% of the collected amount back into the respective industrial areas through the Regional Development Authority (RDA).