ED raids multiple locations in Bengaluru over alleged engineering seat blocking scam

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged engineering seat blocking scam in some private colleges of Bengaluru, official sources said.

The premises of colleges like BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology and New Horizon College of Engineering, Trustees of BMS and their main associates apart from some education consultants and agents were searched.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bengaluru zonal unit of the federal probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.