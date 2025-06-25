Kidding it Aka Killing it: Standup comedian Sonu Venugopal speaks about her latest show

By finding humour in everyday life and staying close to her roots, Bengaluru-based comedian Sonu Venugopal has carved a niche for herself in the world of standup comedy. Growing up in a small town with her grandparents significantly influenced Venugopal’s narrative style. “I had a very happy childhood. And the humour is about the simplicity of things and how we perceive it – it’s just that it is so simple,” she recalls.

Her latest show, ‘High Risk Low Return,’ which has an upcoming show on July 6, and will tour outside the city too, is one such reflection of her personal journey, blending together stories from childhood to adulthood. The title, inspired by a piece of financial advice from her mother, serves as a theme that ties the various narratives together. “The theme is the title, some financial advice that I got from my mother. And I have tied every story back to this,” she shares, adding, “When I was performing my first show, Punya Koti, I was parallelly writing this show; around last year, we did a couple of trial shows for the same.”

Her storytelling style is also influenced by her grandfather who would often share engaging tales. “My childhood was marked by my grandfather’s fantastic storytelling. A lot of humour in my shows is influenced by my experience of growing up with grandparents,” she says.

Despite humour being a significant everyday ingredient, Venugopal’s standup journey is also met with hurdles like the occasional creative blocks which she navigates with a few strategies. “It’s trial and error every single day. I either drag myself out of the house to go for a walk, or I take short breaks or holidays which often helps me to realign,” she shares.

Thereby crafting small bits of stories and finding ways to connect them, her plan is to visit several cities, including Mumbai, Mysuru, and Pune and a potential US tour on the horizon – starting from this month.

Her mantra is having fun on stage, which allows for spontaneity and improvisation. “It’s like a whole journey for me from the time I have been a child till now...I have tried to tie it together. It would be exciting to perform in a regional language outside the state as well,” she notes.

When asked what the audiences can majorly expect, Venugopal concludes, saying, “I just want them to have fun and have a good laugh. I want them to laugh at the absurdity and relatability factor. Even if they forget about me after the show, it’s fine.”

(Watch Sonu Venugopal live on July 6 at Just BLR Comedy Club, Brigade Road at 3.30pm)