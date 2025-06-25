The IT Monk Who Drove a Taxi

Recently, a Bengaluru IT professional booked a cab and was shocked to realise that the driver was a team leader from work. Apparently, he was doing it out of boredom. Assuming that it’s a true story and not a fever dream that the author saw during long hours of traffic, I wasn’t overly shocked that a team leader would moonlight as a cab driver. Indian bosses always had trouble understanding the concept of work-life balance.

At first glance, the premise might sound fishy. To want to drive through Bengaluru traffic is sadomasochistic – but we don’t judge people’s kinks.

My thoughts also went out to the employee. Ancient scriptures have repeatedly said that the most relaxing activity after work – is to crib about your colleagues on the drive back home. Imagine if she was lambasting her seniors, only to get a 2-star rating on her Uber profile and a two per cent hike at the office!

A cab driver’s job is both hectic and relaxed – depending on whether you’re an optimist or a pessimist. On the one hand, you get to hang out on the streets, without needing any company. Driving around, tolerating bikers coming from the wrong side, listening to RJs pretend to be interested in their jobs – it must all be a meditative experience. Cab drivers also spend most of their time speaking to someone on the phone, giving them live updates like Tom Cruise in Mission Possible. I often wonder if there’s a call centre for cabbies. For a monthly fee, they will have people hold conversations with you to stay awake behind the wheel. You get to meet people from all walks of life, and get paid for doing it. In fact, many of the terms used by IT upper management are also used by cab drivers – ‘You should have focused on the other language. There might be some delays. Let’s take it offline’.

But if you’re the kind whose whiskey glass is half-empty, driving around the streets of Bengaluru due to boredom is like swimming in Bellandur Lake for health benefits. There are the people who begin speaking to the drivers, asking Shark Tank-level questions about their earnings, profit margins, and 6-month financial goals. During the rains, the flooded roads resemble the sets of Pirates of the Taxpaying Civilian.

Or perhaps, he was just the greatest boss in the world. Going around in disguise like ancient kings, to find out what people really think of his company. Maybe he is scouting for new employees, poaching them at vulnerable traffic spots. Perhaps he wants a second career before AI eats everyone’s jobs. Perhaps he’s coming up with a competitor app and is looking to do market research at the grassroots level every night. The one good thing about this whole incident is that people might start treating drivers with more respect.

I thought about the man a lot. Maybe he loves driving. Maybe he grew up as a fan of Michael Schumacher and had to give up his F1 dreams for H1 compulsions. Or maybe driving around in Bengaluru is our version of a rage room. After an entire day of emails and Teams, you get to cancel rides on a whim, overtake, swerve, and splash water on unsuspecting bikers. Maybe he’s a dude who wants to save money to pursue his passion but has to pursue Passion Pros and Splendors on the road. Either way, there’s a lesson for all of us. Next time you board a cab – don’t just give your OTP. Slide in an updated resume too. For you never know when you might meet the Monk who Drove a Taxi.

