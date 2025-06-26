Bengaluru couple dies by suicide in old age home

BENGALURU: An aged couple died by suicide in their room inside an old age home at Kemabathalli in JP Nagar 9th phase in the early hours of Tuesday. Thalagattapura police registered a case of unnatural death.

The deceased are Krishna Murthy, 81, and his wife K Radha, 74. They were staying at the Kamalamma Ramakrishnappa Trust Shubhodaya Old Age Home. According to the staff’s statement to the police, the couple had an argument while watching television on Monday night. Police suspect the argument could be the reason behind their deaths. It is suspected that one of them first died by hanging, and the other after seeing the body, police said. No death notes were found.

“The couple’s son Vijay, an IT professional, reported the matter to the police. Vijay and his wife live separately.

The aged couple is said to have had problems with their daughter-in-law as they did not like her cooking, and asked their son to provide a separate house for them. Murthy and Radha were staying in an old age home in Byatarayanapura since 2021.

They were later taken back home by Vijay. As the aged couple continued having differences with their daughter-in-law, they were again shifted to the Kamalamma Ramakrishnappa old age home in 2023,” said an officer.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)