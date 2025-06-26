Open for 'The Common Man', exhibit of RK Laxman's caricatures is open until June 28

Cartoons and caricatures have played a significant part in human expression and entertainment for ages. Evolving from traditional art forms to the current digital creations with a modern twist, in India, they have a lion’s share in shaping the cultural narrative of history.

A reminder of this, the Indian Cartoon Gallery, Midford Garden Road is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Through the Eyes of RK Laxman’ paying tribute to the legendary Indian cartoonist and illustrator RK Laxman, known for his iconic character ‘The Common Man’.

The ongoing exhibition features 78 caricatures drawn by Laxman, which capture prominent personalities across fields like politics, culture and society. As VG Narendra, managing trustee of the Indian Institute of Cartoonists, notes, “The speciality of Laxman is that he captures the essence of a personality as if they come alive and speak to the viewers about their era. Here, the viewers are taken 20-25 years back to tell the real story of their own.”