Sight on Victory, documentary on blind Indian women’s cricket team to be screened

The film, which begins at this tense moment of loss, gives an inside look into the team’s dynamics as they figure out how to work together. “After they lose to India, they regroup and discover the reasons they are struggling. In between this and their final win, we also cover the girls’ backstories – one is from a tribal village from Odisha, one from Andhra, another from a family of fishermen. Boys don’t come out of these villages, but these girls have, despite being blind”, explains Moorthy, adding, “I found it inspiring that in our interview, they all said, ‘We don’t need pity or sympathy – just give us an opportunity.”

Both Varsha and Deepika were unaware of blind cricket’s intricacies until they came across selection games at the district level. “As a child, I was interested in all sports. Around Class 8 or 9, my sight worsened and exam pressure increased so I stopped playing cricket. In PU, I came across the district-level cricket selection camp – there was no national or Karnataka team for women back then – seeing how cricket was being played there made me so happy,” recalls Varsha.

Since the world games, while Varsha working and taking a break from cricket, Deepika has become the captain of the Karnataka team. She is currently training for the first women’s cricket world cup for the blind, set to start this November. She says she’s been training differently, “Back then, I was a bit lazy (laughs) but with the world cup coming up, I start net practice at 4am, then the gym at 9am, and back to the ground at 4pm!”