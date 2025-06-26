Water in Bengaluru lakes not fit for even farming

BENGALURU: The quality of water in 2,020 lakes in and around Bengaluru coming under different zones of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) are of ‘D’ and ‘E’ categories, which makes them unfit even for agriculture. This was revealed when Lokayukta officials paid a surprise visit to KSPCB offices and conducted a search in the city on Wednesday.

BBMP and BWSSB are letting untreated sewage into the Vrishabhavathi river due to the lack of an underground drainage system, and not industries or apartments. The water quality in this catchment area is categorised as ‘D’ and ‘E’.

While test results have been the same every month for the last several years, no steps have been taken to address it and neither have criminal cases been registered against both agencies by KSPCB under provisions of the Air and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts and Environment (Protection) Act.

Although KSPCB authorities claimed there is a 50-metre buffer zone along the Vrishabhavathi in BDA and BBMP limits, as there was an exception against the actual 500m buffer zone, they have not prevented illegal constructions even within 50m. Except a few lakes which are monitored by courts taking up suo motu cases, the majority of lakes are polluted severely, besides being encroached.

This was disclosed by KSPCB authorities themselves when Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa accompanied judicial and police officers who visited RR Nagar region. This team is one among 27 teams which paid surprise visits.

Water bodies with water quality in ‘D’ and ‘E’ categories include 35 lakes in Anekal Zone, 40 lakes in Bommanahalli Zone, 35 lakes in Bengaluru South Zone, 1,772 lakes in Bengaluru East Zone comprising Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mahadevapura and Hosakote, 24 lakes in Bengaluru City Zone, 8 lakes in Bengaluru City East Zone, 16 lakes in Sarjapur Zone, 40 lakes in Mahadevapura Zone, 12 lakes in Hosakote and Devanahalli Zone, 2 lakes in Bengaluru City West Zone, 6 lakes in Bengaluru City South Zone and 30 lakes in Bengaluru North Zone.

This was disclosed by KSPCB authorities when Justice Veerappa confronted them with the provisions of law during the visit. It was also found that KSPCB officials had done UPI transactions beyond their legitimate income, hence their financial statements have been sought by Justice Veerappa.

Corruption charges

Lokayukta Justice BS Patil visited the KSPCB head office, and Lokayukta IGP Subramanyeshara Rao visited Peenya Industrial Area. The visit came in view of complaints received against KSPCB officials on corruption charges, nepotism, maladministration, and dereliction of duty.