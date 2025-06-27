BBMP scrubs garbage spots, seeks help to keep city neat

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Solid Waste Management (SWM) wing, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company Limited (BSWML), has pulled off a ‘Houdini Act’ in terms of dealing with garbage blackspots by reducing 2,080 such spots to 400 in less than a year.

With its intensive drive on Saturdays since June 14 in each BBMP Ward, the Palike aims to clear waste and beautify the area with art on walls, placing saplings and pots.

Over the last two weeks, 396 black spots have been removed. The officials, however, expressed disappointment with citizens for showing a lackadaisical attitude as some still come during the night or early morning hours and dump animal waste and garbage.

Speaking about the issue and initiative, Chief Marshal Officer, Colonel Rajbir Singh (retired), said, “On June 14 and June 21, the BBMP officials from BSWML, BBMP marshals and volunteers cleared waste, painted the walls and cleaned the surroundings from all 198 BBMP wards. This cleaning program is part of ‘Swachh Bengaluru’ initiative. The drive will continue during weekends and such blackspots will be fixed,” he said.