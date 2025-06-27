Once heaven for cinematography, GFTI now sees over 80% vacancies

BENGALURU: Despite being one of the oldest film institutes in the country, the Government Film and Television Institute (GFTI) is seeing a fall with only six of the 33 seats in cinematography — a course the institute was once known for — have been filled in 2024-25 academic year. In sound recording and engineering, 94% seats remain vacant with just one of 17 seats being taken.

In response, the Higher Education Department is now working on a complete overhaul of the institute. The department is planning to shift the campus from Hesaraghatta to a more accessible location, possibly Sree Kanteerava Studio, and introduce new courses that are better aligned with changes in the film industry.

The proposal follows after senior Kannada actor Srinath and a group of alumni met Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar on Thursday and urged the State Government to take steps to revive the institute.

Data from the last five years shows a consistent pattern of vacant seats, with at least 10 seats going unfilled - often more, each year in cinematography. The vacant seats were alarmingly high in some years - 26 in 2020-2021; 15 in 2021-22; and highest in 2024-25 with 27 vacancies.

A similar trend was seen in the sound recording and engineering course, which mostly reported 11 to 16 vacancies.

During the meeting, actor Srinath and others pointed out that while the students are interested, the current infrastructure is inadequate, and its location is a major barrier.

Officials from the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education also believe that apart from the location, courses offered by the institute are outdated.