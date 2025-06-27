RGUHS to set up advanced skill labs, model colleges to boost medical training across Karnataka

BENGALURU: To enhance clinical training through simulation-based learning, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will establish state-of-the-art skill labs at key locations across Karnataka, including at the university’s campus in Bengaluru. Additionally, the university plans to set up constituent colleges in four locations, which will function as model institutions for medical and allied health education.

Announcing this during the university’s 30th Foundation Day on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhagavan BC said the new initiatives are part of a broader push to expand RGUHS’ academic footprint and strengthen healthcare education across the state.

“These labs will serve as centralised training hubs for competency development, promoting patient safety, clinical excellence, and practical proficiency,” he said, adding that the proposed colleges will be directly administered by the university to ensure uniform standards and innovation in teaching.

The permanent campus, nearing completion, will soon house the RGUHS administrative block. The university has sought the transfer of 180 acres from the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) for further development.