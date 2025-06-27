Schools strengthen bus safety measures in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Tipsy school bus drivers are a major worry for parents as well as school managements. During a recent check carried out by traffic police, the cops found 58 school bus drivers driving under the influence of alcohol.

The school authorities are now re-evaluating the safety measures in place. “If 58 drivers were caught, imagine how many lives would be at stake. Each bus has approximately 30 kids, and that means an average of 1,740 students’ lives are at risk if they are studying in Bengaluru,” said Deepak Kumar, a father.

While some schools have assured that their transport systems are closely monitored, others admitted the need to tighten protocols, especially when services are outsourced.

“We directly hire our drivers after verifying their qualifications, and we hold regular meetings to remind them of their responsibilities and the safety protocols they must follow,” says Robert Khin, Principal, Bethany School, Koramangala. “We also conduct alcohol checks once a week, usually after weekends, to catch any possible hangovers using our in-house testing machine. We always tell them it’s okay to be late, but they should never rush or speed,” he adds.

“Drivers are trained according to student safety procedures and are selected only after a detailed background check, including a police verification letter for hiring them,” says S Aisha, Principal, Ryan International Academy, Horamavu. “Moreover, we make sure that all vehicles used for student transport are registered in the school’s name, not under any private operator,” she adds.

Along with these measures, schools have also implemented CCTV cameras and GPS tracking to monitor the buses. “To strengthen our student security, the buses are now equipped with cameras and GPS devices for real-time monitoring,” says Sonia Ghai, Principal, Geetanjali Olympiad School, Kaverappa Layout.