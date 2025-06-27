Suspended IPS officer B Dayananda appears before magisterial inquiry in Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer and former city police commissioner B Dayananda, who was suspended in connection with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations on June 4 that claimed 11 lives, appeared on Thursday before Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh G, who is conducting a magisterial probe into the incident.

The ADGP-rank officer reportedly recorded his statement for over an hour, giving a detailed account of the events that unfolded on the fateful day, the security arrangements made by the police, and the possible causes of the stampede.

He was also questioned about the permissions sought by the RCB management, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA, the event management firm, as well as internal communication within the police department and with the state government.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate has urged eyewitnesses and the public to come forward with any information related to the stampede incident. People with relevant details, photographs, videos, or firsthand accounts have been asked to appear in person and record their statements at the District Magistrate’s court hall in the DC’s office on KG Road on June 27 at 11 am.

Those appearing are requested to bring two certified copies of their written affidavits. Authorities have assured confidentiality and stressed the importance of public cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

The inquiry report is expected to be submitted by the end of this week or early next week.