BBMP marshals without salary for last three months

BENGALURU: BBMP marshals deployed at lake security and supervision wing, ward monitoring and Indira Canteens are working without salaries since March.

The situation has arisen after Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited was carved out of BBMP for garbage management. Their salaries are usually given through the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Society and each marshal is paid Rs 17,500 monthly.

“Supervisors say the delay is due to a set of procedures. Earlier, the amount was given to the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Society towards payments from BBMP. Now the files have to be cleared from BWSML to ward marshals. Similarly around 250 marshals will have to be paid after file clearance from Forest Wing and lastly, the Health Department of BBMP has to clear files related to marshals deployed at Indira Canteens. All these procedures take time and hence delay, as per the supervisors,” a marshal said.

The municipality has cleared the payment of March related to ward marshals, however, their salaries are due since April. Similarly, the salaries of marshals under the jurisdiction of the lake and health departments are yet to be cleared since March, clarified a senior official.

“We have around 200 marshals in BBMP health department looking after the Indira Canteen security. The Medical Health Officer (MHO), who is authorised to clear the payment related file, has been transferred to another place in BBMP and a note has been sent to the Special Commissioner for Health in BBMP seeking the approval to allow the official to clear the payments. Once it is done, the salaries will be released,” said a senior official.

The BBMP marshals said they had to borrow money from relatives and friends to fill petrol in bikes and come to work and running a home without a regular salary would push them to the brink.