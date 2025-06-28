Con'queer'ing Dreams: LGBTQIA+ Small Businesses in Bengaluru

With a cheeky name that makes Kannada-speakers immediately do a double take, this business by Abhiram Sridhar sells a variety of traditional podis or pudis “They’re all my grandmother’s recipes. I’m also a one-man army, making everything in my home kitchen. There are five varieties of podis and some are unique, like horse gram, moringa, flax seed, peanut and garlic podis” explains Sridhar. He also has a range of pickles on offer – recipes collected from his travels and his own creations. “I make traditional pickles like mango and tomato thokku but also some inspired by my travels like raw turmeric pickle (a proper Rajasthani style pickle), and dates pickle inspired by my trip to Kerala. My best-seller, though, is my own recipe – hot garlic pickle which goes well in ramen noodles, Thai curry and more."

Details: @podinanmaga on Instagram