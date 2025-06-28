Later in the week, a very mysterious box was delivered to my doorstep by a very presentable young man in a uniform. I am quite used to our (always in a hurry) delivery boys who are waiting to drop off your parcels with the wrong security-staff or hurriedly dump your parcels outside your door if one doesn’t answer the doorbell fast enough. So I was pleasantly surprised to see a personable young man waiting patiently at the door while this very beautiful parcel was delivered. And what a sense of mystery surrounded it! The bag held a box which unfolded into a chocolate egg which needed to be gently tapped with a wooden mallet (provided) to display the contents within! There wasn’t a whimper about where this enigmatic Yan Yan was, which day it was unveiling itself, or where it was! A flurry of phone calls yielded no results but ultimately my good friend, the GM of The Ritz-Carlton, solved the mystery by inviting me to a ‘sneak-peek’ consisting of his close friends and a smattering of foreign consuls, to an outstanding evening of ambrosia and Chinese food. The vibe of the restaurant sets the pace. One enters to a long bar with outstanding cocktails and small plates, while the level downstairs is for the main courses. The menu is well thought of with the freshest of ingredients and to my surprise, I found myself quaffing the cocktails and their vegetarian-fare, which was outstanding; especially the mushrooms and the stir-fried greens!

The world is going through a chaos domino effect and it’s scary. Not one to believe in sooth-sayers but… the coincidences are chilling. Enjoy every day, be happy and learn to give precedence to loving yourself more. As the Gen Z says IYKYK (if you know you know)!

(The writer’s views are personal)