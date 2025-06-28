Infra work at Bangalore University fully compliant with regulations, eco-harm claims misleading, says VC

BENGALURU: Refuting concerns regarding environmental damage caused by new construction under the Centre’s PM-USHA scheme, Bangalore University on Friday clarified that the ongoing infrastructure works at its Jnana Bharathi campus are fully compliant with environmental regulations and are aimed at meeting the academic and research needs of students through sustainable planning.

Clarifying allegations regarding tree felling, Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara SM, at a press conference, stated that the proposed construction site is not part of its bio-park or any ecologically sensitive zone.

“The area comprises mainly Eucalyptus (Nilgiri) and Acacia trees — species that are not rare or endangered. Of the 419 trees at the site, only 282 may be removed, including 169 Nilgiri trees.

The remaining 137 trees, located in the buffer zone, will be preserved, and smaller trees will be relocated to nearby areas,” the VC said. Dr Jayakara added that the claims raised by a few individuals about ecological harm are misleading and ignore the broader context of sustainable development and infrastructure needs.

“In accordance with the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976, the university will plant ten saplings for every tree removed,” Dr Jayakara said.