Moon-Mars conjunction to dazzle skywatchers

BENGALURU: Skywatchers are in for a celestial event in the early hours of June 30, when the Moon and Mars will appear unusually close to each other in what astronomers call a conjunction. While such alignments between the Moon and planets occur regularly, this particular one stands out for its timing as Mars edges closer to its opposition later this year, gradually becoming brighter in the night sky.

In this phenomena, in the pre-dawn hours, observers with clear skies may witness a slender crescent Moon paired with the reddish glow of Mars, both positioned in the same region of the sky — separated by just about 3 degrees. Although the two bodies are actually million of kilometres apart, they will appear side by side from Earth due to a quirk of orbital alignment.

Despite the event’s potential, seasoned skywatchers and experts caution that those in Bengaluru and much of India may miss out due to monsoon conditions. “Cloud cover and moisture-laden air during the early mornings can obscure the eastern horizon where the Moon and Mars will rise,” said an official from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), adding that even a thin veil of clouds can completely wash out the view of the crescent Moon.”

A conjunction happens when two celestial bodies appear to align in the sky from Earth’s perspective. In this case, the Moon, which moves faster along its orbit, catches up and passes near Mars in the background sky. Such close approaches often go unnoticed, but when they involve bright planets and occur during dark-sky hours - like this one - they can create dramatic views.

“This conjunction is unique because of the geometry involved — the thin waning crescent Moon rising shortly before dawn, with Mars just above it, makes for a particularly delicate arrangement,” an official from the IIA said, adding that such well-positioned conjunctions are infrequent.

While Moon-planet conjunctions are common, most are either obscured by daylight, occur too close to the horizon, or involve planets that are faint or too close to the Sun. What makes the June 30 event rare is a combination of factors - Mars is steadily brightening, the Moon is in a delicate crescent phase, and the timing - just before sunrise - provides a dark enough sky for good contrast, a senior official from the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium explained.