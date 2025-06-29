Depressed woman keeps dead dog for days in Bengaluru, plaint filed

BENGALURU: A police case has been registered against a woman staying at Doddanekundi after she was accused of killing one of her pet dogs and keeping its carcass for days that led to foul smell coming out of her flat.

Dr KL Rudresh Kumar, the assistant director of the Animal Husbandry (AH) Wing of the KR Puram subdivision of BBMP, filed the police complaint. The 38-year-old woman, Triparna Paik, stays at the flat number J-404 at Akme Ballet Apartment in Doddanekundi.

The animal husbandry team arrived at her flat after the apartment residents’ association complained to the BBMP over foul smell emanating from her flat. Around 11 am on Thursday, the BBMP team came to the apartment, but she refused to let them in. The officers then had to call the police control room.

A Hoysala patrolling team arrived at the spot and convinced her to let the BBMP team in. When they went inside, they saw two dogs that were not looked after properly, while the carcass of the dead dog hidden away.

The woman, who is unmarried and staying alone, was found to be suffering from depression. Her parents said she had started an infotech company, but had to shut it during Covid years. She later went into a deep depression. A dog lover, she had kept four labradors and spent most of her time with them. One of her dogs died two days ago. Instead of burying or cremating it, she kept the carcass leading to the foul smell coming out of her flat.

“We think the dog died of natural causes. There were rumours that she killed the dog for black magic. But we did not find any evidence to prove that. The other dogs have been taken away by the animal husbandry team. She is accused of killing another dog and we are looking into it. She has not been arrested,” said an officer.