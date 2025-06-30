Poaching racket busted in Bengaluru: 74kg deer meat seized

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban forest officers have busted a poaching racket, arrested one and seized the carcasses of four spotted deer, a wild boar, and 74 kg of deer meat. The accused allegedly killed nine deer and a wild boar for the illegal wildlife meat trade.

The officials said that based on a tip-off, a team led by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) along with officers from the Kaggalipura range intercepted two cars near Nice Road Junction on Bannerghatta Road late Saturday night.

While three suspects managed to flee, one accused, identified as Pratap, 31, was nabbed. The forest officers found and seized around 74 kg of deer meat and the skin of six spotted deer near CK Palya. Additionally, a double-barrel and a single-barrel rifle, along with 10 live rounds of ammunition, were also confiscated.

A special team has been formed to trace and arrest the three absconding suspects. Officials said they are yet to determine the forest area where the animals were killed, how long the gang has been active, and who else may be involved in the poaching network. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.