SI killed in hit-and-run during drug probe in Bengaluru; two suspects escape

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from Thalaghattapura police station, who sustained injuries in an accident while he was taking two suspected drug peddlers for spot mahazar in Anekal on June 24 and was hospitalised, succumbed to injuries on Sunday.
The deceased is Mehboob Guddalli (39). Tulsidas, a head constable, was also injured in the incident.
According to the FIR registered at Surya City police station, on June 24 , PSI Guddalli received information about drug peddling. Acting on this, four suspects- Faraz, Vaseem (30), Azhar (4), and Ameer (24)- were taken into custody. Based on information provided by the suspects regarding the location of the hidden drugs, Ameer and Vaseem were handcuffed and taken in a car belonging to a suspect, as there was no official vehicle was unavailable.
When PSI Guddalli, Tulsidas, and constable Sanna Jadiyappa were en route to Attibele, the left front tyre of the car came out near Yallammanagar, around 2.35 am.
Jadiyappa got down to find it. Guddalli, who was standing outside the vehicle, was hit by a truck from behind and sustained severe injuries.
Reportedly, the two suspects allegedly pushed Tulsidas and escaped. Jadiyappa returned shortly after and rushed Guddalli to a nearby hospital. Police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved.
Surya city police said a case has been registered against a unknown truck driver, Vaseem and Ameer under different sections of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.