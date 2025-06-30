SI killed in hit-and-run during drug probe in Bengaluru; two suspects escape

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from Thalaghattapura police station, who sustained injuries in an accident while he was taking two suspected drug peddlers for spot mahazar in Anekal on June 24 and was hospitalised, succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

The deceased is Mehboob Guddalli (39). Tulsidas, a head constable, was also injured in the incident.

According to the FIR registered at Surya City police station, on June 24 , PSI Guddalli received information about drug peddling. Acting on this, four suspects- Faraz, Vaseem (30), Azhar (4), and Ameer (24)- were taken into custody. Based on information provided by the suspects regarding the location of the hidden drugs, Ameer and Vaseem were handcuffed and taken in a car belonging to a suspect, as there was no official vehicle was unavailable.