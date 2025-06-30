Tick...Tick...Boom: Bengalureans weigh in on proposed increase in work hours

With news of the state government considering a proposal to increase maximum work hours from 9 hours to 10 hours with overtime going up to 12 hours a day, IT employees in the city are decrying a lack of work-life balance while others note that it’s not a big change in an already hectic environment. IT, HR and healthcare professionals weigh in on the impact that such a change would have and propose ways to make it work for both companies and employees.
This is a small tweak but it fundamentally reshapes expectations around the time and availability of your employees. Some companies might shift from three balanced shifts to two extended ones, which could lead to increased fatigue and decreased efficiency. Companies may also struggle to find top-tier or Gen Z talent who increasingly demand flexibility, meaningful work and proper boundaries. Lastly, there are risks of lowered employee retention, employees may simply leave or look for better opportunities. This move is out of step with global momentum in European countries where they are adopting four-day work weeks, which have shown increased productivity and reduced burnout. If this is implemented thoughtfully with the flexibility to choose 10-hour working days in exchange for a shorter week, that might appeal to some but for that to work, proper safeguards and clear opt-in and opt-out rights need to be outlined.
Most of us senior employees have about 10 to 12 hours of work, so this change doesn’t have a great bearing on us. Junior folks who are worried about work-life balance often need to plan better, it can be done in nine hours. There is reluctance to work beyond nine hours among mid-level and junior folks and they are refusing additional responsibilities, but the job is such that if you don’t shape up, then you will be shipped out. Lesser work days are seen in Nordic countries that are largely self-sufficient. But India is rising fast and in order to catch up with the West, we need to put in that extra bit of effort. I think this [comparison with Europe] is setting a dangerous trend – you tend to become a lazy nation.
My initial response was one of concern from a public health standpoint. The IT sector already sees high rates of sedentary lifestyles, mental stress, and irregular sleep patterns. Physically, extended sitting time is associated with musculoskeletal problems. It also raises the risk of developing lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular issues. We may see a rise in chronic health problems within the workforce. We, at DHEE Hospitals, are seeing more cases of anxiety disorders and depressive symptoms among professionals who struggle with work-life balance. Increased work hours could push many beyond their capacity to cope.
As a 24-year-old woman, longer hours could mean late-night commutes which are not always safe, and losing out on time that should be spent with family, on hobbies, or simply resting. This isn’t just a professional issue, it affects our lives on a deeper level. I’d be more fatigued, less creative, and constantly in survival mode. Good work doesn’t come from exhaustion.
Even with the existing working hours, people nowadays don’t have the time to look after themselves. It will become difficult for us to take care of our well-being and balance our personal as well as our professional lives – we might even get detached from our loved ones. It is quite evident that these kinds of proposals are made without even thinking about the employees who are already devoting extra hours of work. Companies should not just say that they care about employees, they they should prove it by not implementing such proposals.
An increase in work timings can significantly elevate stress levels among employees. This change could especially impact working parents and caregivers, who already juggle professional and domestic responsibilities. The erosion of quality family time can strain relationships and affect overall life satisfaction. The additional hour may seem minor in isolation, but cumulatively, it chips away at personal time, leading to burnout in the long run. Moreover, a longer workday does not automatically translate to better output. Instead, it risks creating a culture where overwork is normalised, often at the expense of employee morale and health.