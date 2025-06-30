Woman’s body in sack found dumped in BBMP garbage truck

BENGALURU: The body of a woman aged around 30 years was found stuffed inside a sack bag in a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck near the skating ground in Banashankari second stage that comes under Channammanakere Achukattu police station limits, in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased is identified as Pushpa aka Asha, a resident of Hulimavu who was working as a housekeeping staff with a private firm. According to police, around 1.45 am, a local resident who had gone to dump garbage noticed a suspiciously shaped sack bag and alerted the police. A night-beat police team rushed to the spot.

After opening the bag, they found the body of a woman. Her hands and legs were tied, and although there were no major external injuries, there was bleeding from the nose and injury marks on her mouth.

As per the initial probe, Pushpa was married about two years ago and had frequent fights with her husband over domestic rows. Her husband is currently absconding and he is the prime suspect in the case, sources said.

A senior police officer added that the body has been sent for a postmortem. Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased may have been smothered and her body transported in a vehicle and dumped between 12.20 and 12.40 am. Police are analysing CCTV footage from the area. The truck in which the body was found is usually parked at the same spot every night, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar said a case has been registered at the CK Achukattu police station.