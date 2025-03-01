FDA crackdown: Show cause notice issued to 400 medical shops across Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a two-month-long crackdown, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) uncovered serious violations across the state, including substandard medicines, unsafe food, and hazardous tattoo inks, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told media on Friday.

The inspections, conducted between December and February, led to the testing of thousands of drug and food samples including packaged drinking water bottles, fried green peas, cosmetics, antibiotics, and other food items, revealing substandard medicines, excessive use of artificial colours in food, and unhygienic practices in food businesses across the state.

Substandard medicines and regulatory action

The crackdown resulted in 400 show cause notices to medical shops, 231 drug licenses suspended, and three permanently cancelled. Additionally, Rs 17 lakh worth of substandard drugs were recalled, and investigations were initiated against medical stores selling antibiotics without prescriptions across the state. “We will soon come up with a Drug recall policy to systemise and computerise the whole process,” Rao said.

Gundu Rao said that in response to the growing concern over substandard drugs, the department is in process to develop a software system to track medicines from manufacturers to retailers, ensuring awareness and faster recalls of unsafe drugs.

Tattoo inks contaminated with heavy metals

A shocking finding from the inspections was the presence of 22 toxic heavy metals, including selenium, chromium, platinum, and arsenic, in tattoo inks sold in the market. These contaminants can enter the body through the skin, leading to severe infections and long-term health risks.

“Currently, tattoo inks are not regulated under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, leaving not only consumers vulnerable, but also allowing the outlets to operate as tattoo studios with just a trade license,” Gundu Rao said, adding that they have requested the Centre to introduce safety standards and regulations to address the issue.

Unsafe food and Unhygienic practices

The crackdown also revealed serious lapses in food safety. In January, the department tested 3,608 different food samples, with 26 found unsafe and 28 of poor quality. In February, out of 2,543 samples, eight were unsafe, and five were of poor quality.

A special drive in February also collected 288 bottled drinking water samples, with reports underway. Additionally, 106 samples of fried green peas were tested for artificial colouring agents, with 26 found unsafe.