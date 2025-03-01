In a freak accident, auto crushed between BMTC buses

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, an auto driver and an 80-year-old passenger, who was an Ayurvedic doctor died on the spot, when an autorickshaw they were travelling got stuck between two BMTC buses. The incident happened near Hosakerehalli Cross in Banashankari traffic police station limits on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, the autorickshaw driver and a resident of KP Agrahara, and Vishnu Bhapat, an Ayurvedic doctor from Hanumanthnagar. Bhapat had recently celebrated his birthday, and his son, who had come from the U.S. for the occasion, had left for America the previous night.

The police stated that around 11.35 am, a BMTC bus going towards Seetha Circle slowed down as a car in front was reversing. An autorickshaw (KA02AH9664) behind the bus stopped, but another BMTC bus (KA01F9574), reportedly speeding, crashed into the autorickshaw. Due to the impact, the autorickshaw rear ended of the BMTC bus in front. The autorickshaw was completely crushed, leaving no chance of survival for the duo, police added.

The police had a tough time removing the bodies and managing traffic. The bodies were sent for postmortem, and a case was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving on a public road) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS. Both buses have been seized, and further investigations are on.