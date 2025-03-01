Karnataka schools to equip students with skills in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will soon introduce experimentation-based learning in government schools to equip students with skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), robotics, and astronomy, announced Minister for Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation, NS Boseraju, on Wednesday during the National Science Day celebrations at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP).

As part of the Science Day, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated UR Rao Bhavana, a newly-constructed facility at JNP, one of the five planetariums in India. The building, developed by Bengaluru Smart City Limited under grants from the central and state governments, is designed as an eco-friendly IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Green Building. The facility integrates several sustainability features, making it an advanced centre for scientific learning and public engagement.

Speaking at the event, Boseraju emphasised the need to move beyond textbook-based learning. “For students to truly understand science, they must engage in hands-on activities—reading, writing, researching, and experimenting. This initiative will provide students with tools and equipment to explore science, technology, robotics, environmental science, mathematics, and space studies,” he said.

Highlighting Karnataka’s vision to be a leader in scientific research and innovation, he pointed to the government’s recent initiatives, including the Karnataka Research Foundation and budget allocations for distributing telescopes to residential schools to foster an interest in astronomy.

Boseraju also underscored the significance of National Science Day, observed every year on February 28 to mark Sir CV Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect. “The state is committed to nurturing young minds in emerging fields like AI and ML through proactive government policies,” he stated.

To promote scientific temper, DCM DK Shivakumar led the National Science Day pledge at the event, which was attended by BS Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, UT Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, AS Kiran Kumar, Former ISRO Chairman, and others.