Padma Vibhushan Hariprasad Chaurasia on how he chose flute over fight

Starting his journey playing dhrupad to joining All India Radio Cuttack and later stepping into the Hindi film industry, Chaurasia grew in the hearts of the Indian audience, becoming one of the most revered figures in the history of Hindustani classical music. Working with the biggest music directors of Hindi cinema not only broadened his musical horizons, but also deepened his understanding of various genres. The 1970s marked a significant chapter in his career when he joined Pandit Ravi Shankar on a world tour. Collaborating with iconic musicians like George Harrison exposed him to new musical landscapes, including jazz and world music. “It’s a limitless world. The more you learn, the more you realise there is so much more to explore,” he shares with a sense of wonder.

Beyond technical mastery, Chaurasia sees music as a spiritual practice. “Playing the bansuri is a form of yoga – the deep breathing calms and rejuvenates the body and senses,” he explains. When asked about his greatest inspirations, Chaurasia does not hesitate to name his Guruma Annapurna Devi and her father, Baba Allauddin Khan Saheb. “The way they dedicated their lives in the service of music is truly inspiring,” he says. Their influence shaped his musical journey and philosophy, pushing him to uphold the purity of classical traditions while embracing the spirit of innovation.