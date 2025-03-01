Padma Vibhushan Hariprasad Chaurasia on how he chose flute over fight

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia has rooted himself in the hearts of music lovers and continues to mesmerise listeners with his enchanting notes. While his present stature as a musician envelops him completely, few would be aware of his unconventional roots, back to his childhood when, if not for his rebellious passion for music, his journey would have taken a very different route.
Being raised by his father who wanted him to become a wrestler, Chaurasia had to take his music lessons without his knowledge. “During my vocal training under Pandit Rajaram, he realised that I didn’t have the range of vocal cords necessary for a singer; hence he suggested that I choose another medium to continue my music training – through an instrument,” he recalls. The humble flute was the perfect instrument for him to hide from his father.
Starting his journey playing dhrupad to joining All India Radio Cuttack and later stepping into the Hindi film industry, Chaurasia grew in the hearts of the Indian audience, becoming one of the most revered figures in the history of Hindustani classical music. Working with the biggest music directors of Hindi cinema not only broadened his musical horizons, but also deepened his understanding of various genres. The 1970s marked a significant chapter in his career when he joined Pandit Ravi Shankar on a world tour. Collaborating with iconic musicians like George Harrison exposed him to new musical landscapes, including jazz and world music. “It’s a limitless world. The more you learn, the more you realise there is so much more to explore,” he shares with a sense of wonder.
Beyond technical mastery, Chaurasia sees music as a spiritual practice. “Playing the bansuri is a form of yoga – the deep breathing calms and rejuvenates the body and senses,” he explains. When asked about his greatest inspirations, Chaurasia does not hesitate to name his Guruma Annapurna Devi and her father, Baba Allauddin Khan Saheb. “The way they dedicated their lives in the service of music is truly inspiring,” he says. Their influence shaped his musical journey and philosophy, pushing him to uphold the purity of classical traditions while embracing the spirit of innovation.