Barren to brimming

GADAG : A few years ago, two major lakes in the villages of Belahoda and Madaganur in Gadag district dried up, leaving residents thirsting for water, which pushed them to crack their brains to somehow revive their historic lakes. However, when they approached the local administration and other representatives to restore the water bodies, their efforts were dismissed. Officials claimed that the lakes’ vast expanse made revival impossible. What were once large bodies of water, were now barren stretches of land, overgrown with bushes and thorns, and often used for defecation.

As time passed, the villagers struggled through the water crisis. On some days, they had no water for their cattle, while on others, they barely had enough for themselves, forcing them to gather together to arrive at a solution.

Determined to restore their water sources, they decided to seek help from a team that had revived many lakes in Mundargi taluk, the previous year. The villagers approached the Sankalpa Rural Development Society, expressing their willingness to join hands in cleaning and rejuvenating the four-acre lake in Belahoda.

Moved by their determination, the Sankalpa RDS team agreed to support their efforts. “We wanted to desilt and clean the lake, but it required lakhs of rupees. That’s when we decided to approach Sankalpa RDS, which had previously cleaned up lakes in Mundargi taluk. If our lake fills with water, it will help the people and hundreds of animals,” says the Belahoda Gram Panchayat president.

Hand-in-hand in revival

Swinging into action in the first week of February, villagers along with Sankalpa RDS began the restoration work. They began with pooling in funds to desilt the accumulated mud. Large groups of residents came together to clean the lake, fostering hope for abundant water in the upcoming rainy season.