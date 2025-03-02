Somanath: Software is power behind India’s space success

BENGALURU: Software development at ISRO has always been an internal responsibility, driven by scientists and engineers across domains — from environmental science to physics, computer science, and more. We don’t outsource these critical software systems because the deep integration between science, technology, and applications requires intimate domain understanding, said Dr S Somanath, Former Director of ISRO at Software Product Management (SPM) Summit held at IIM Bangalore on Saturday.

The two-day summit was held on February 28 and March 1, celebrating its 7th edition around the theme ‘Software Product Management Excellence at Scale.’

Further, he said, “Every piece of software, whether for satellite operations, data analysis, or mission simulations, is built in-house to ensure accuracy, security, and scientific rigor.

Over the years, we have developed complex software systems for geospatial data portals, disaster management platforms, and climate monitoring tools — all serving governments, researchers, and the public. Our journey in software product development isn’t just about coding; it’s about translating raw scientific data into actionable intelligence.”