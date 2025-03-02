Splendours lost to time

MYSURU: In an age when society is grappling with religious intolerance, 72-year-old retired government school teacher, Mohamed Kaleemulla, from Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district, is striving to protect temples, inscriptions and hero stones (veeragallu), all in the effort to create awareness about the region’s architectural heritage.

Kaleemulla, who served as the social science teacher at a government high school near Basaralu village of Mandya taluk, had noticed the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple built in the 13th century by the Hoysalas. The small structure was a replica of the temples in Belur and Halebidu, and inspired Kaleemulla to explore and learn more about the temples of Nagamangala. Besides, his interest in literature and culture motivated him to study deeper about his hometown’s past.

During his quest, Kaleemulla came across the Channakeshava Swamy Temple in Dodda Jataka village (earlier Dodda Jattiga village -- Place of Wrestlers), built by Emperor Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara Empire. History has it that the great ruler had two queens, Tirumala Devi and Chinna Devi, and he built the temple in memory of Chinna Devi.

“When I tried to enter the temple, a few women sitting nearby warned me that a dog had given birth to puppies in the premises, and could attack me. I was disappointed that a beautiful temple built by a famous ruler, in memory of his wife, now lay in a state of neglect. This temple is like the Taj Mahal that Shah Jahan dedicated to Mumtaz Mahal,” Kaleemulla says.

Having heard about Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Dharmothana Trust run by Sri Dharmasthala Mutt, which engages in restoration of ancient temples, Kaleemulla met Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade and submitted an application with photos and the temple’s history. The trust sent engineers to make an estimate for the restoration. While the trust agreed to provide 40 per cent of the estimated cost, the state government provided 40 per cent, and the remaining 20 per cent was to be arranged by villagers.

Kaleemulla says it was challenging to arrange 20 per cent of the estimated Rs 10 lakh cost for restoration. “I had to first create awareness about the temple’s importance, its history and need for restoration, before seeking donations from locals. As hundreds of residents have settled in Srinagar in Bengaluru, I approached and convinced them to donate money for restoration. I managed to pool in Rs 2.5 lakh and gave it to the trust. Work was completed in a year,” he adds.