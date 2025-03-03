Bengaluru traffic police launch awareness campaign on child safety, helmets for two-wheelers

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will soon start booking cases against parents who fail to ensure their children, aged nine months to four years, wear a safety harness belt and helmet while riding pillion on two-wheelers. Before taking up the drive, the police have launched an aggressive awareness campaign across the city on the importance of helmets and harnesses for children.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (West Division), Anitha B Haddannavar told TNIE that following the high court’s instructions, the traffic police have initiated awareness programmes to educate parents. Banners are being put up on roads and local traffic police teams are visiting schools within their jurisdiction to meet parents and students.

When parents with children on two-wheelers stop at traffic signals, the police are explaining to them the importance of safety harness and helmets for children. Also with the help of sponsors, harnesses and certified helmets are being distributed to children. “Children standing or sitting on two-wheelers may lose control, and sometimes they may fall asleep. Wearing a harness can prevent falls and injuries,” she said.

For now, the police are focusing on awareness rather than enforcement. After a period of educating parents and gauging public response, the police will begin booking cases, she said.

Another senior police officer said the rule is mandated under Section 138 (7) of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 2022. Violating it will result in a Rs 1,000 fine and a three-month suspension of the rider’s licence. The safety harness is a vest worn by the child and attached to the rider.

According to the rule, the harness should be lightweight, adjustable, waterproof and capable of holding up to 30 kg. The helmet should be appropriately sized and meet the standards specified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. The rule also restricts the speed of two-wheelers carrying children to 40 kmph.