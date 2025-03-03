Cinema Galore: The 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival Kicks Off

Cinema is an artform that transcends age, language, and borders. It is a site of passion that ignites creativity, storytelling, and the human
experience. More than just entertainment, cinema has long been a bridge between cultures, uniting people through powerful narratives that make them think, learn, and question the world around us.
The 16th Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes), themed Universal Peace in Diversity, continues this tradition, bringing together filmmakers, cinephiles, and industry professionals to celebrate cinema. With each iteration, the festival has offered a diverse selection of films that challenge perspectives, spark conversations, and inspire audiences. Over the years, BIFFes has grown into one of India’s most prestigious film festivals, with this edition screening over 200 films from more than 60 countries across 13 screens, drawing over 12,000 delegates. The festival kicked off with a screening of the much-anticipated Pyre by Vinod Kapri, and included a mix of variety in terms of language and country of origin. The festival also includes a retrospective on legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, among others.
As actor and festival ambassador Kishore Kumar puts it, “We get to showcase and we get to watch films from all over the world. The spirit of this festival is fraternity – getting everyone together, crossing all boundaries.” N Vidyashankar, founder and artistic director at BIFFes adds, “The intention of film festivals is to bring to the audience different experiences of cinema. Most of these films are showing their countries, the people living in those country, and the existential crises of those people.”
BIFFes also brings actors and audiences together for deeper engagement, film analysis, and interpretation. Actor Hema Chaudhary shares, “I attend all the film festivals. I love this because film and acting are my passion. It is very nicely organised in a very short period of time.” Long-time attendee Hari Krishna emphasises the festival’s role in showcasing different cultures and filmmaking styles; “I have been on stage for a long time as an artist. I am interested in art. I want to see various countries’ films, how their cultures are, and their methods of filmmaking, editing, camera work, and direction. I want to observe; I want to see if the theme is alien or of their own country,” he says.
The festival also highlights the challenges faced by young filmmakers. Festivalgoer Kiran expresses, “Here we see that the best award-winning movies are from other countries. There are too many limitations in our countries, including budget. Festivals like this that should be hosted often to remind people about youngsters like us who are trying bring art into cinema.”
In addition to screenings, BIFFes hosts seminars, workshops, and masterclasses to explore various aspects of cinema. With competitive categories for Asian, Indian, and Kannada cinema and a strong focus on learning and discussion, BIFFes 2025 is set to be a window to everyone who has fallen in love or is falling in love with cinema.