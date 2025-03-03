Cinema Galore: The 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival Kicks Off

Cinema is an artform that transcends age, language, and borders. It is a site of passion that ignites creativity, storytelling, and the human

experience. More than just entertainment, cinema has long been a bridge between cultures, uniting people through powerful narratives that make them think, learn, and question the world around us.

The 16th Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes), themed Universal Peace in Diversity, continues this tradition, bringing together filmmakers, cinephiles, and industry professionals to celebrate cinema. With each iteration, the festival has offered a diverse selection of films that challenge perspectives, spark conversations, and inspire audiences. Over the years, BIFFes has grown into one of India’s most prestigious film festivals, with this edition screening over 200 films from more than 60 countries across 13 screens, drawing over 12,000 delegates. The festival kicked off with a screening of the much-anticipated Pyre by Vinod Kapri, and included a mix of variety in terms of language and country of origin. The festival also includes a retrospective on legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, among others.

As actor and festival ambassador Kishore Kumar puts it, “We get to showcase and we get to watch films from all over the world. The spirit of this festival is fraternity – getting everyone together, crossing all boundaries.” N Vidyashankar, founder and artistic director at BIFFes adds, “The intention of film festivals is to bring to the audience different experiences of cinema. Most of these films are showing their countries, the people living in those country, and the existential crises of those people.”