Crack a Doodle Doo: The Story of a Mediaeval Chinese Bell in Bengaluru

What do a Ching dynasty emperor and Promenade Road have to do with each other? At first thought, nothing at all. But a strange set of events that started centuries ago have ended with a huge iron bell dedicated to Emperor Chien Lung (or Qianlong) to find a home in Bengaluru. The bell, approximately four feet tall and three feet wide, has Chinese inscriptions wishing for the well-being of the emperor and his empire like good harvests, regular seasons, and the consolidation of the emperor’s power.

According to reports from the time, when rung, its sonorous clang could be heard all the way from Ulsoor to the Pete area surrounding Bangalore Fort. But with a huge crack running lengthwise along it, the bell has remained silent for over a century. The story behind this is rather peculiar. Without alarms to set on yet-to-be-invented smart phones, the bell had to be rung by a sepoy day and night every hour. But who wouldn’t get bored of a job like this, especially on a rainy day? And that’s exactly what happened. “It is said that on a rainy day, the sentry on duty, instead of going out in the rain to strike the bell, took a heavy ball (probably a cannonball) and threw it. This damaged the bell with a vertical crack and made it useless,” says history researcher Arun Prasad.