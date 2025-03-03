Genes play a crucial role in finding drugs that body needs: Study

BENGALURU: While Westerners come to India for sun therapy, there are many Indians who use high-level ultraviolet (UV) protection sunscreen in large quantities to protect themselves from the UV-A and B rays. There are also many instances where drugs developed based on European standards have not suited Indian body types, or have shown strong resistance. A particular community in Andhra Pradesh is resistant to anaesthesia, so doctors here inquire about people’s backgrounds before undertaking operations and medical procedures.

All this is because of the diverse, yet unique, gene pool each individual has. Geneticists studying gene diversity said these are some of the many findings they have discovered. They point out that a person’s genes and lifestyle play a crucial role in shaping an individual. It also plays a role in protecting one from diseases and builds immunity. Each individual is unique, and his/her genetics shape that uniqueness. How and to what extent individuals are different, yet connected, is what scientists and experts from Centre for Brain Research Centre (CBR), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), are studying under the Genome India project.

“The project started in January 2020, and in January 2025, a report was submitted to the Department of Biotechnology, under the Ministry of Science and Technology. We sequenced over 10,000 samples from 83 population groups (people categorised based on their tribe, caste, region etc). So far, 130 million genetic variants have been found. Of this, 10% have been found to have unique variations. Further studies are on to understand the uniqueness for drug resistance and medical implications. Diversity mapping of heterogeneous diseases burden across India is also being studied,” said CBR Associate Professor Bratati Kahali, heading the programme.