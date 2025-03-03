Idli sales dip at Bengaluru’s darshinis as customers wary after FDA tests

BENGALURU: Days after Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) tested idli samples across Karnataka, sale of the popular breakfast staple dropped at Bengaluru’s darshinis.

When TNIE visited multiple breakfast joints across areas like Malleswaram, RT Nagar, and Jayanagar, sellers said that while general sales are not hit with regular customers continuing to visit, many are hesitant to order idlis, with some specifically asking if cloth is being used in the preparation. Restaurants, however, were aware of the recent inspections and maintained that they use only stainless steel and a muslin cloth for cooking and are maintaining strict hygiene standards.

Prajval Shetty, the owner of a Darshini restaurant in Malleswaram, said that while idlis are freshly prepared throughout the day, customer preferences have shifted since news of the inspection surfaced, leading to a dip in sales. “Earlier, people ordered dosas and idlis in almost equal numbers, but now they prefer dosas, believing they are safer since the preparation process is visible,” he said.

Customers told TNIE that they would purchase idlis when a family member fell sick, as it is light and easy to digest. However, with the latest news, they are now more cautious about their breakfast choices. Another customer, Megha, said that when dining out, she would now ask about the food preparation process to make sellers aware that the public is informed and can raise complaints if hygiene standards are not maintained.

Apart from idlis, many people also told that they have started avoiding pastries and cakes following a previous news report. Moreover, one of the most relished street foods, masala puri, is also seeing a decline in preference after the FDA inspections revealed that green peas, that are used in the dish as one of the main ingredients, are often artificially coloured.