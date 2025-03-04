Bengaluru DIG Vartika transferred after clash with senior

BENGALURU: Days after Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vartika Katiyar wrote to the chief secretary making certain allegations against her senior IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil, the state government issued orders on Monday, transferring her from the Internal Security Division (ISD).

Katiyar, who was DIG (admin) in the ISD, has been posted as DIG and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards and Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, with immediate effect.

In a letter dated February 20, Katiyar had complained to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh against Roopa Moudgil, who is serving as IGP (operations) in the ISD. It was alleged that the latter conspired against her and illegally planted documents in her office and took photographs of them using lower-rung staff.

Katiyar, in her complaint, mentioned that Head Constable Manjuntha TS and Home Guard Mallikarjun, acting upon Roopa’s orders, entered her chambers without permission, placed files inside, took their photographs, and sent them to Roopa via WhatsApp. She further stated that her chamber contained confidential and official records.

The transfer order follows news reports about the spat between the two women IPS officers.