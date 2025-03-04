Doctor, former PDO at Bengaluru private hospital held for job fraud

BENGALURU: The proprietor of a private hospital in Dobbaspet along with a former panchayat development officer (PDO) have been arrested in a suspected job fraud case. The duo are alleged to have cheated a 36-year-old man on the pretext of getting his brother-in-law a police sub-inspector’s job.

It may be noted that the PDO was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport on February 25 in connection with many cheating cases. After jumping bail, the PDO had fled to Sri Lanka. After the PDOs arrest was reported in the media, the victim filed the complaint. The accused are identified as Dr Chandrashekar, and Yogendra, former PDO of Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district.

BS Anil Kumar (36) of Nelamangala had filed a complaint against the duo on March 1. The victim was cheated between October 2021 and November 2022. Kumar was visiting the doctor for treatment when the latter claimed that he can get any government job through his contacts. Kumar gave Rs 45 lakh to the accused. The doctor is alleged to have introduced Yogendra as a senior bureaucrat to help with getting the job.

When the selection list was released and the name of the complainant’s brother-in-law did not appear, the doctor is said to have returned Rs 15 lakh to him. When Kumar demanded for the remaining amount, the doctor is alleged to have beaten him and also threatened to file a false atrocity case against him.