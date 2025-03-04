Embassy REIT to invest Rs 100 crore on Bengaluru's Kadubeesanahalli Metro station

BENGALURU: An agreement was recently inked between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT), a publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust, in connection with the funding of Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station on the ORR line from Central Silk Board to KR Pura.

Vikas Telecom Private Limited (VTPL), which is part of Embassy REIT, will invest Rs 100 crore to construct the new station. The agreement was inked on February 28. An official release said, “BMRCL will be offering the naming rights of Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station along with advertisements, commercial space and direct connectivity for a period of 30 years.

The new station will be named ‘Embassy Tech Village Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station.’

BMRCL MD M Maheshwar Rao, said, “The ORR corridor is an important mobility route in Bengaluru, connecting key commercial hubs, office parks and residential areas. We look forward to working together to build a more accessible and sustainable metro network for the city.”