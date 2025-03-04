Karnataka health sector likely to get bigger slice of budget pie this year

BENGALURU: Health, a key sector in the state budget, received 4 per cent (Rs 15,145 crore) of the total allocation in both 2023 and 2024. However, this time, the allocation is likely to increase, with expectations of higher funding for healthcare infrastructure, medical services and public health programmes.
This year, the health department began setting up critical care hubs in every district, while also working on upgrading public health infrastructure and strengthening laboratory services. The department largely delivered on its promises.
However, while several initiatives were launched and announced, many remained unaddressed. When TNIE reached out to health department officials for an update on key projects, there was little progress to report.
This included the Fire Fighting System in 13 district hospitals, which was allocated Rs 6 crore to enhance fire safety measures, and the procurement of 87 True-Nat machines for tuberculosis screening in Primary Health Centres, as part of the effort to eliminate the disease by 2025. However, officials did not provide any significant updates on their implementation.
Last year, funds were allocated for repairs, renovation and infrastructure development in the health sector. This time, officials said they are expecting a new health scheme and provisions for additional manpower to ensure effective functioning of existing healthcare facilities.
This year, the health department made progress in various areas. One of the key developments was addressing the lack of Blood Storage Units in First Referral Units (FRUs) across many districts in North Karnataka. Previously, these facilities were unavailable, posing a critical challenge to maternal healthcare.
However, in February 2025, the department approved a proposal to purchase essential equipment for blood storage units in all taluks of Karnataka, to reduce maternal mortality and improve emergency care for pregnant women.
The state budget had proposed setting up one Ayurveda diabetes unit in each of the four divisions to provide AYUSH treatment for diabetes control. However, so far, only one such centre has come up — a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Ayurveda for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which was digitally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The status of the remaining three units remains unclear, with no updates on their progress.
Officials told TNIE that they have requested funds to strengthen ICU and neonatal care facilities and also sought financial support for the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) department. Meanwhile, doctors working in government hospitals are expecting upgrades in medical systems and recruitment for vacant posts, particularly in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs). Officials also mentioned that they have requested funds for Namma Clinics to improve services.
With progress in some areas and gaps in others, both doctors and officials agree that this year has been a learning curve for the health sector. Incidents of maternal deaths and FSSAI crackdowns, among others, have highlighted critical areas requiring immediate attention. Officials acknowledged these challenges and said they are working to address them, which is why they have requested a higher budget allocation to improve infrastructure, staffing and essential services.