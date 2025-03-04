Karnataka health sector likely to get bigger slice of budget pie this year

BENGALURU: Health, a key sector in the state budget, received 4 per cent (Rs 15,145 crore) of the total allocation in both 2023 and 2024. However, this time, the allocation is likely to increase, with expectations of higher funding for healthcare infrastructure, medical services and public health programmes.

This year, the health department began setting up critical care hubs in every district, while also working on upgrading public health infrastructure and strengthening laboratory services. The department largely delivered on its promises.

However, while several initiatives were launched and announced, many remained unaddressed. When TNIE reached out to health department officials for an update on key projects, there was little progress to report.

This included the Fire Fighting System in 13 district hospitals, which was allocated Rs 6 crore to enhance fire safety measures, and the procurement of 87 True-Nat machines for tuberculosis screening in Primary Health Centres, as part of the effort to eliminate the disease by 2025. However, officials did not provide any significant updates on their implementation.