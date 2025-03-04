Officials to fix mobile signal woes near Bengaluru Central Prison

BENGALURU: Due to mobile signal disruptions caused by jammers installed at Bengaluru Central Prison, residents in and around Parappana Agrahara have been facing connectivity issues. In response, officials will meet with the agency concerned and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday to seek a resolution.

After the report- ‘Phone jammers in jail trap residents near Bengaluru Central Prison in a digital blackout,’ was published on February 24, a joint inspection was conducted by the Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Bengaluru, and the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Southern Division, Bengaluru.

Citing the report, Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Malini Krishnamoorthy submitted a report to the office of the CM on Monday, stating that instructions have already been given to the organisation concerned to take immediate action to resolve any network-related issues.

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited, the agency responsible for repairing and upgrading mobile jammers at Bengaluru Central Prison, has been directed to recalibrate the frequency of the jammers, while also ensuring the prison security. She also reported that, to discuss the issue, a meeting is scheduled on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services.