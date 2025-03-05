Killer Cuisine: Author Asako Yuzuki on Her Bestseller, 'Butter'

As the book (a character study more than a crime novel) progresses, Rika begins to sympathise with Kajii, even convincing herself of Kajii’s innocence. Alongside this is Rika’s slow transformation from someone for whom food is an afterthought to someone who cooks each of Kajii’s recipes carefully, indulging in their rich flavours. “I bet Kajimana eats a tonne! That’s why she’s that huge. It’s a miracle that someone that fat could con so many people into wanting to marry her! Is her cooking that good or what?,” asks the husband of Rika’s best friend, in one of many instances where Yuzuki has directed a spotlight on the complicated relationship between Japanese women, food, their relationship with their bodies, and the pressure to conform. “Japanese society has made women internalise their insecurities, where the latter tend to blame themselves for their ‘imperfections’, further pressuring them into having unrealistic expectations from their bodies. Many readers also mirror these thoughts,” says Yuzuki.

Despite its rootedness in the specific way that Japanese women relate to food and cooking – restricting themselves from indulging too much while also striving to make delicious food for others – are universal experiences to women across many parts of the world.

Yuzuki speculates that this may be why the book has found a notable international readership, saying, “The novel has not received the same positive response in Japan as compared to other parts of the world. While I cannot think of a definite reason as to why it gained international attention, it could be that the international readers could relate to the struggles of women in this book.”

This seems to be true in Bengaluru too, with a constant stream of young women approaching Yuzuki for autographs before and after her panels at the festival. Bookstores she made an appearance at, too, saw crowds of young people gather to meet her. “I was so happy to see people bringing my book with them to get it signed. When I came to know that the book was going to be translated into English, I felt that since this is based on Japanese society and the vast gap between men and women in Japan, it may be difficult to write it in English. But I’m glad it happened and that Indians are reading it,” she says.