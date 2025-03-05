Pickleball courts opened for the public

BENGALURU: ZoneOut, in partnership with Hudle, launched a pickleball centre on March 1 in CV Raman Nagar. The centre has three courts in Orchids – The International School and aims to bring students, parents, and the general public together. The event itself included clinics and exhibitions, along with food and refreshments for the audience.

The inspiration behind the event launch was to introduce a community sport that would increase fitness and health of the general public. Rajpal Sethi, co-founder of ZoneOut, says,

“Firstly, we want to start the kids young, which is one of the reasons why we have tied up with the school, which is going to bring this as part of their curriculum as well in the future. Plus, when we start getting the kids more interested in this game, and expand it to other people, it brings in the community together.”

The event was planned meticulously in two-and-a-half weeks, to ensure the growth of pickleball enthusiasts. According to Sethi, they have started off with one but their aim is to get to about 45 centres in the near future. “We want to make sure that this is accessible to anyone and everyone,” he says.